STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.36

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.36 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 30.90 ($0.40). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 71,887 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.73. The firm has a market cap of £18.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.86.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

