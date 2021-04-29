STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

STM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 364,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.