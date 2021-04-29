STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
STM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 364,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NYSE STM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research
lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.