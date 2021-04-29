STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.61, but opened at $40.24. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 133,859 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

