Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 29th (AAALF, ADVM, AMKBY, ASAZY, AVY, CABGY, CREE, DSITF, EBAY, GBERY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 29th:

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $202.00.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock.

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $155.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

