Stock Traders Buy High Volume of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Call Options (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,836 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 call options.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,862 shares of company stock worth $5,071,359. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

