Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 646,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

