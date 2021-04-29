Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Koninklijke Philips Put Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,690% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

