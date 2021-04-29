Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.47-0.62 EPS.

NYSE SRI traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $34.51. 240,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,183. The company has a market cap of $937.36 million, a PE ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.