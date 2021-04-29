STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.19

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 2833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 272,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

