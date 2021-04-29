STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-1.96 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.