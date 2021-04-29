STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.74. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 34,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

