Strategic Wealth Designers Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,198.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

