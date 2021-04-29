Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 127.7% in April

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

