Streamr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.32 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $135.59 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00078322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.27 or 0.00813658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

