Strike (STRK) Price Tops $65.47 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $65.47 or 0.00120359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $169.19 million and approximately $129,883.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

