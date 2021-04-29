Strs Ohio Acquires 6,926 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $31,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,698,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $459.73 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $461.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.59 and a 200-day moving average of $361.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

