Strs Ohio Buys 11,469 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $30,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE:O opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

