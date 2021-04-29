Strs Ohio Buys 122,350 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

