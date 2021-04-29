Strs Ohio Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,680 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

