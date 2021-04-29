Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of BorgWarner worth $29,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

