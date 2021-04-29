Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $35,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

