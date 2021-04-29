Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Sysco worth $39,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

