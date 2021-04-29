Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

CI opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

