Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

NYSE LMT opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

