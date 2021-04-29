Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $30,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

