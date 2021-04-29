Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,244 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

