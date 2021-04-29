Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,013 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of VeriSign worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 59.9% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $218.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

