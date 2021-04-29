Strs Ohio Has $27.59 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6,854.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 508,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 121,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

