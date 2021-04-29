Strs Ohio Has $28.46 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

