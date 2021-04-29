Strs Ohio Has $29.10 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Duke Realty worth $29,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.