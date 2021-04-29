Strs Ohio Has $29.88 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

