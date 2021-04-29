Strs Ohio Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Square were worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.38. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

