Strs Ohio Has $34.96 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 521.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,213 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.51% of Synovus Financial worth $34,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

SNV opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

