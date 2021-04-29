Strs Ohio Has $36.90 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.26% of FMC worth $36,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

