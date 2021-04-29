Strs Ohio Has $37.56 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $37,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,063,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,450 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.31. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

