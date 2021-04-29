Strs Ohio Has $40.24 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $40,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

ACM stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

