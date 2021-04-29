Strs Ohio Has $41.23 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,665 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of CarMax worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 24.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of CarMax by 34.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

