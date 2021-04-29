Strs Ohio Increases Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.32% of Nuance Communications worth $39,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 531.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

