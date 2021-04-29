Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 387.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 515,645 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of CMS Energy worth $39,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

