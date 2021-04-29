Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,796 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 795,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.