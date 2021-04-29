Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $652.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

