Strs Ohio Purchases 468,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 33,888.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.33% of SEI Investments worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

