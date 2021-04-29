Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 53,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

PNC stock opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $186.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

