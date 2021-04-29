Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.58% of Science Applications International worth $28,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.