Strs Ohio Sells 136,453 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $39,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $112.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.