Strs Ohio Sells 13,707 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

