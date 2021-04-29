Strs Ohio Sells 191,254 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,254 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $223,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

