Strs Ohio Sells 31,172 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 400,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 87,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in General Electric by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 502,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

