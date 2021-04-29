Strs Ohio Sells 55,973 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,973 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

