Strs Ohio Sells 6,001 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

